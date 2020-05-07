Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Enhanced Water Market Comprehensive Study" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Enhanced Water Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Enhanced Water market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.



Top Players in Market:

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Groupe Danone (France), PepsiCo. (United States), The Coca Cola Company (United States), Karma Culture LLC (United States), Hint Water Inc. (United States), Kraft Foods (United States), New York Spring Water Inc. (United States), Sunny Delight Beverages Company (United States), Vitamin Well AB (Sweden)



The global enhanced water market has seen lucrative demand across the global populations especially in countries with the scarcity of drinking water. The enhanced water is manufactured by adding flavors or improving the functions of the drinking water. This can be available in the form of carbonated, flavored and functional bottled waters, along with sports drinks. Over the past few decades, health consciousness across the global population has increased the consumption of enhanced water. However, several manufacturing complexities might stagnate the demand for enhanced water bottles.



The Global Enhanced Water Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Others), Application (Flavored Water, Functional Water), Distribution Channel (Physical Store, Online Store)



Market Drivers

- Upsurging Concerns Regarding Obesity and Other Related Illnesses

- Increasing Preferences to Non-Alcoholic Drinks



Market Trend

- Growing Adoption of Carbonated, Flavoured and Functional Bottled Waters, along with Sports Drinks

- Rising Health Conscious Population Across the Globe



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Enhanced Water Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



