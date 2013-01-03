Enhancing Town Centres and Transportation for Residents in the East

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- While the future Jurong Lake District and Punggol 21 has stolen much of the limelight, the Eastern region of Singapore has also embarked on ambitious plans to create a fresh new look for its existing towns. One can look forward to the plethora of dining and entertainment options that will soon be available, as well as benefit from the convenience of enhanced transport links.



Bedok



In a couple of years’ time, Bedok Town Centre will get a major facelift: Besides a new hawker centre, multi-storey carpark as well as a town plaza and heritage corner, there will be a mixed development offering about 35,000 sq m of commercial space and 475 private apartments. The new integrated community and sports complex will also be located within the town centre and will house facilities such as a swimming complex, sports hall, tennis centre and fitness centre.



Tampines



The centrepiece of the Tampines Masterplan is the new Tampines Town Hub, a vibrant place where residents can gather, learn, play and build stronger bonds. Built on the current Tampines Stadium and Sports Hall site, this integrated lifestyle town hub will be the first of its kind in Singapore. The town hub will feature a range of facilities and services including a mega Community Club, performing arts theatre, retail shops, food & beverage outlets, fun pool, karaoke rooms, futsal, flea markets and concerts, laser quest and a bowling alley.



Tanah Merah



The neighbourhood in the vicinity of Tanah Merah MRT has seen much buyer interest, as evidenced by the strong take-up in eCO and transaction prices at Optima. The area has attracted young couples looking for cheaper units in the East, as well as expatriates as it is located near Changi Business Park, where banks such as Citi, DBS, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered have their global support and backroom service. Based on the three parcels sold this year, there will be about 1,900 new homes added to this neighbourhood. It remains yet to be seen whether concerns of oversupply will affect sales of the upcoming new launch situated right next Tanah Merah MRT - Urban Vista.



Downtown Line



Transport links are greatly enhanced with the introduction of Downtown Line to connect residents in the East to the Central Region of Singapore. Stage3 of Downtown Line 3 stretches from Singapore Expo to Liang Court in River Valley in the South. A total of 16 stops are planned, including Tampines East, Upper Changi, Kampong Ubi and Kaki Bukit. Residents in these areas will be able to transfer to the East-West Line via the Expo interchange.



With these new developments, the East will be transformed into a vibrant neighbourhood where people live, work and play!



About CondoLaunchGuru

Janice is the author of CondoLaunchGuru , a website which provides investors with information about new condo launches in Singapore. If you would like to find out more about Urban Vista , be sure to visit the website.



For more information, visit http://condolaunchguru.com/