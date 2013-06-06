Enjoy a Fresh and Unique Hotel Experience at the Regency Kuwait

Salmiya, Kuwait -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- The Regency Kuwait is distinguished as one of the best five star hotels in Kuwait. The hotel exemplifies the whole concept of hospitality and offers eminent customers all together a spanking new and luxurious hotel experience. The hotel includes a total of 203 deluxe rooms along with 50 suite rooms.



The hotel manager says, “Regency Hotel has the capacity to hold some of the largest meetings and conventions in Kuwait”. The hotel is quite popular in the entire Kuwait region and abroad for having some of the most widespread banqueting and conference facilities available covering a total area of 8,000 square meters. “Regency Kuwait is the last name for both business meetings, conferences along with leisure activities as well”, says the hotel spokesman.



All the hotel rooms offer customers an amazing view of the Arabian Gulf along with beautiful gardens. The rooms impart an all together luxurious feeling along with stylish and modern imported furnishings. Certain rooms in the hotel are attached with a small balcony or sundeck which offers a direct view to the hotel swimming pools or beach shores. The rooms are enormously spacious and are attached with standard amenities like oversize marble bathrooms, rain showers, LCD TV and lot more.



The suite rooms in Hotel Regency are equipped with additional facilities like jacuzzis and pantries, bathtubs, individual temperature controls, Wi-Fi and cabled internet and a lot more other facilities. Some of the additional facilities offered are -Executive Lounge, Direct beach frontage and sea wall, interesting events and a variety of other additional facilities. The dining facility in the hotel offers an exquisite collection of authentic cuisines all in a unique setting. Several dining in house restaurants are available like The Regency Gourmet, in room dining, pool and beach refreshments, Silk Road - All day dining and Balsamico Restaurant.



The Regency hotel brings out certain special offers to customers like honeymoon packages, summer savings offer (valid from June 1 to August 8), extraordinary savings offer from June 1 until Ramadan which includes a 25% off on lunch or dinner Buffet at Silk Road restaurant, book one night suite rooms and get second night free offer (includes 15% service charges). To book rooms or for more information, visit http://www.theregencykuwait.com



The Regency

PO Box 1139, Al Bida'a, Al Tawoon Street,

Salmiya 22012, State of Kuwait

Tel 00965 2576 6666 | Fax 00965 2576 6999

Email: info@theregencykuwait.com

http://www.theregencykuwait.com