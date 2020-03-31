Enjoy a Life Changing Experience with Luxury Thailand Holiday Packages from Yonder

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Yonder, a luxury holiday package provider, offers their 'Barefoot Luxury Thailand' tour to give trallvers a unique experience and explore the beauty of Thailand. The luxury Thailand holiday package gives customers plenty of opportunities to celebrate and experience the richness of Thai culture. Yonder's team of 'Escapologists', or travel experts, have visited the many of the locations included in the Thailand tour and they only suggest the finest hotels that they have personally stayed at. The luxury Thailand holiday package lasts 14 days and costs £3,200 per person.



The tour starts with the 'city of angels', Bangkok, where travellers stay for the first three days. From the airport, they will take a limousine to the amazing Como Metropolitanm where they can discover magnificent temples and old houses. Also recommended is a trip to the capital's best shopping centre or a visit to some of the capital's best bars. Others than Como Metropolitan, travellers can also choose from two other hotels including The Siam, and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, depending on their personal preference.



The next part of this luxury Thailand holiday package is for travellers to go to the island of Koh Samui for the perfect beach holiday. Here, they can stay for four days in the wonderful Six Senses hotel. Here they can visit various destinations ranging from Chaweng Beach and Lamai Beach to Bophut's Fisherman's Village and Maenam beach - this island has something for everyone.



Yonder's customers will then travel on a speed boat to the neighbouring island of Koh Phangan, where they will stay for five days at the luxurious Anantara Rasananda. They can relax on the astonishingly beautiful crescent-shaped beach, lounging on the golden sands and swimming in the sea. The city's beauty is accentuated by a hilly, lush tropical jungle interior, many idyllic, long white-sand beaches and over 20 nearby dive sites.



For the last three days of this luxury Thailand holiday package, Yonder's guests stay at Koh Samui where they can continue their beach holiday. There are various activities to enjoy including a beachfront barbecue, snorkelling among the rocks, shopping at the night market and even going to the outdoor cinema. Guests can choose to stay at one of these 2 hotels: Sala Samui and Six Senses Samui. At the end of the luxury Thailand tour, visitors will fly back to Bangkok, from where they will be able to fly back home.



Any detail of the itinerary can be adjusted to each customer's preferences and needs, as well as including any other places you want to visit during the luxury holiday. In addition to their luxury Thailand holiday package, Yonder also offers luxury holiday packages to other countries including India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Burma.



Talking about their luxury Thailand holiday packages, a representative from Yonder stated, "High life in Bangkok, City of Angels, jetting on to Koh Samui to be pampered in a hideaway hotel before island hopping to Koh Phangan where your barefoot luxury is a Thailand boutique hotel set beside a perfect crescent bay. The formula is simple in its presentation but as varied as one of the colourful marine ecosystems beneath the Gulf of Thailand's blue waters."



About Yonder

Yonder is a luxury travel company providing tailor-made holiday packages to customers worldwide. They have a team of passionate and experienced travel professionals who create unique luxury travel itineraries tailored exactly to each of their customer's personal wishes and desires. Their Escapologists only recommend hand-picked, delectable, usually boutique hotels that they have sampled and savoured personally. With Yonder, your luxury holidays might take you to the richly rewarding island of Sri Lanka, the palaces and jungles of Northern India, to Malaysia's vibrant cities, the to-die-for beaches of Langkawi, to the islands of your dreams in the Gulf of Thailand or to Burma where extraordinary sights and experiences await.



