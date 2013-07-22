Enjoy a Unique Dining and Partying Experience at the Pump Room

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The Pump Room is a popular venue that offers a matchless dining and entertainment experience for its customers. It is a top spot where one can dine, drink and dance, making it one of Singapore’s preeminent locations for memorable partying experiences. Located in the prime party strip along the banks of the Singapore River in the heart of Clarke Quay, The Pump Room was launched in early December, 2006 to function as an ideal gathering place for all kinds of dining, dancing and partying events.



The Pump Room was launched on the basis of three main concepts, namely – drinking, dining and dancing. For beer in Singapore, one will struggle to find a more fitting party destination due to the fact that the nightclub comprises a microbrewery, bar and bistro, where partygoers can sample award winning suds while indulging in western faire like steaks, seafood and pasta. The Pump Room’s brewmasters produce pure, hand crafted, artisan beers with superior quality and balance, and have been awarded numerous accolades at Beerfest Asia for their distinction. The beer produced in the microbrewery has a pleasant aroma and flavor that rivals those found in Europe’s best pubs. Their Bohemian lager, for instance, is an eclectic mix, boasting malty notes and some subtle dashes of fruits, distinguishing it from the typical lager.



As stated by the official at the Pump Room, “All of the Pump Room’s beers are unfiltered, unpasturised and have no added chemical or flavouring. This is why customers can experience 100% natural, fresh and flavorful glass of beer every time at the Pump Room”.



The beer is made from four main brewing ingredients such as grain, water, yeast and hops. “We import our ingredients from a number of countries including Australia, New Zealand, Germany and USA”, adds the company spokesman.



To complement the beer an irresistible dining experience is offered to customers at the Pump Room where a wide range of authentic Australian cuisines are offered. Many varieties of western food as well as some locally-influenced entrees round out the menu and share the space with other assortments of snacks and soups. A special children’s menu and desserts are also included in the Pump Room menu card.



Having just signed Culture Shock, a live band playing Top 40 and pop music, the venue is poised to be the go-to dance club in Clarke Quay; it also hosts trendy DJ’s who are all too happy to rock the stage until the wee hours of the night. For bargain hunters, The Pump Room offers super saver deals on specific days in a week. Special Birthday packages and Men’s Night packages are also available to customers, and the space is also a popular wedding venue.



To obtain more details about The Pump Room, visit http://www.pumproomasia.com



