Enjoy a Worry - Free Travel Experience with Downunder Travel Insurance

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- While travelling abroad, one should be very conscious about the best possible travel insurance policy. It is very important to consider travel insurance policy because regular insurance only cover a small part of health insurance, in the event that something goes wrong with someone residing outside the region. So before planning a holiday or memorable events outside the country, one should concentrate on making his/ her travel secure. Choosing a travel insurance policy must provide maximum coverage with minimum premium. Finding the conditions, limitations, exclusions and exceptions of different travel insurance policies will definitely help to pick the right one among them.



Cheap online travel insurance is also a better option to safeguard one’s journey. Just visit the sites of certain travel insurance company and study about the range of policies they are providing. Online travel insurance offers cover for medical emergency and other expenses.Along with medical emergencies, online policy of cheap travel insurance also covers personal loss, money or baggage loss and other legal expenditures.



According to the latest overseas visit UK residents receive 55 million visits in the year 2011. The average medical claim one can make in the UK is £915 and that of non medical claim is £410. As one can see that the travel insurance industry is so vast, so it is would be good to have travel insurance.



About Duinsure.co.nz

Duinsure.co.nz is the official website of the Downunder Insurance. In march 1992 it was integrated in Britain completely owned and managed by two New Zealand citizens, Mike Corless and Stuart Mitchell. This company began existence as a supplier of motor insurance items to non UK residents, which was quite a difficult job.



Their policy is still focusing on the travelers of Australia, south Africa and others to make them move in Britain and Europe.Their business rapidly rises around the nineties that was initially set up to help young non UK travelers with general motor insurance. Today they had established themselves as a travel insurance firm.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Tom D

Contact Email: tomnz@duinsure.co.nz

Complete Address:

Level 1

47 Clyde Road

Browns Bay

Auckland, 0630

New Zealand

Website: http://www.duinsure.co.nz/