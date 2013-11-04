Enjoy Alternative Smoking and Escape with ESVAPE!

Southgate, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Esvape, the new electronic cigarette company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new store in Michigan, USA. The company is planning to distribute through-out the USA. Esvape is going to allow customers to become affiliates, which will enable small business' owners to make money too.As a Grand Opening Special on their website, the company is offering the Deluxe Dual eGoElectronic Cigarette kit at a great discountedprice;Vivi Nova’s tanks are on sale and crazy prices on Esvape E-liquids.



Esvape is a major distributor of electronic cigarettes, e-liquids and vapor products.



“Our first store is in Michigan and we plan on being across the map within 2 years”, said Jimmy Pascale, owner of Esvape.



The distribution center has a professional 'Vaping team' who are dedicated to bring inthe best electronic cigarette products on the market. The company offers their customers the opportunity to join their Affiliate Program. By becoming an affiliate member, the company provides you with your own URL which will automatically track the total sales generated from your promotional efforts.



So, what is anElectronic Cigarette and how does it work?Vapor Cigarettes use a rechargeable battery and a clearomizerthat is filled with e-liquid.The process is the same as smoking a cigarette. Inhaling on the e-cigarette produces the psychological effect that a smoker seeks and starts an atomizing process that releases a vapor that is inhaled and gives the sensation of smoke. The vapor exhaled evaporates into the air within a few seconds. It really is just like a cigarettebut without smoke. The clearomizer is filled with e-liquid and you can choose a nicotine level or non-nicotine. Esvape has over 100 different delicious e-liquid flavors.



Esvape promises that they’ll continuously due diligence and improve their products through their team and the help of customer's feedback.



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For more information: http://www.esvape.com/



Media Contact :-



Our Lounge Store is Located at

19218 Eureka Rd

Southgate, MI 48195

USA

Phone :- 734-324-3131

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Website :- http://www.esvape.com/

Email :- sales@esvape.com