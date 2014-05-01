Enjoy Amazing Tour Around Himalayas with Royal Expeditions Pvt. LTD.

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- India based Royal Expeditions Pvt. Ltd. is one of the most renowned and reliable destination management companies that organize exciting and enthralling trips for adventure seekers from all around the globe. Being in the business of organizing amazing tours and trips in India, Nepal and Bhutan for several years, the company is now able to offer customized travelling solutions to individuals as well as group travelers. Founded by Princess of Jodhpur in 1993, Royal Expeditions Pvt. Ltd. strives to provide luxurious travel experience to trippers while they live in tree houses, jungle retreats or heavenly Himalayan hideaways. The company works with an aim to support Indian culture and conserve nature. It organizes trips in various locations in India including Delhi, Himalayas, Northern Plains, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta, Mumbai, Chennai, Karnataka and Goa. Royal Expeditions is now offering an amazing tour around the Himalayan region.



Speaking about trip to Himalayas, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “We at Royal Expeditions Pvt. Ltd. organize exploratory trips in some of the most exotic destinations in India, Bhutan and Nepal. One of the most exciting tours that we are offering at present is Across the Himalayas, wherein travelers will drive a 4x4 vehicle through Great Hindustan-Tibet road. The tour will last 14 days and trippers will go through world’s highest passes, ancient Buddhist monasteries and world’s highest permanently inhabited villages. Travelers who wish to book this tour or get more information on it can visit our website and fill in an application form. We can also customize this itinerary according to our customer’s budget and special requirements. The best time to travel Himalayas is mid-July and this is exactly when we are arranging the Across the Himalayas trip.”



The knowledgeable team of naturalists working with Royal Expeditions Pvt. Ltd. strives to offer an insight into the region. The company also arranges hotels, lodges, camps and resorts for its customers. In addition, the company organizes various activities such as visit to places with historical importance, bird watching, horse safari, camel riding, adventure walks, trekking, river rafting, cycling, and gaming drives in national parks.



Speaking further, the senior manager added, “Some special tours organized by our company are Photography Tour with Nick Fleming, Birds and Wildlife of Central Highlands, Cultural Heritage and Avian Spectacle of India, Luxury Vacations with Oberoi Hotels, Discover India with Trident Hotels and Pushkar Fair Horse Safari. We also organize special-interest tours for media personnel, professional photographers and nonprofit organizations. We have association with some big corporations like World Wide Federation, Ministry of Tourism, TOFTigers and several others.”



Are you looking for luxury travel in India? You can contact the officials working with Royal Expeditions Pvt. Ltd. or open this link. The website offers you some of the best luxury travel options to the Indian subcontinent.



About Royal Expeditions Pvt. Ltd.

Royal Expeditions Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading tour and trip organizing companies, which offer exclusive travel options to voyagers from all over the world. The company arranges trips in some of the most exotic locations of India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. If you want to get more information on wildlife tours in India, you can visit the website of Royal Expeditions Pvt. Ltd.



Contact Information

26 Community Center (II Floor),

East of Kailash, New Delhi - 110065, India

91-11-41622245, 26238546

91-11-26475954 (Fax)



North America

404-993-6116

Email: jane@royalexpeditions.com



Latin America

0055 11-9209-9720

Email: rafael@royalexpeditions.com

Website: http://www.royalexpeditions.com/

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