Enjoy an Intriguing Ancient Culture of Burma with Luxury Holiday Packages from Yonder

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- One of the UK's most well-known luxury travel companies dedicated to designing international trips, Yonder now offers a luxury tour to the enchanting country of Burma. The 17-night package is one of twists, turns and exhilarating adventure. The trip takes customers across the country from the royal city of Mandalay, the temple filled horizons of Bagan to the ancient pagodas on Inle Lake.



Despite being a complete package, the itineraries can be edited and tailored to customer tastes by Yonder's specialised travel agents. To ensure a safe, comfortable and authentic traveling experience, Yonder books only the most reputable luxury hotels in any of their destinations.



The 17-night Burma trip begins in the former capital city of Yangon. Two days are spent exploring Yangon's markets and pagodas. Following this, the trip moves to the royal city of Mandalay. From ornate gold leaf pounders to the exquisite ancient city of Amara Pura, Mandalay is a compilation of the rich history of Burma. The trip then takes travellers to the wide streets of Pyin Oo Lwin. Also known as Maymo, this is a major town and used to be the summer seat of the colonial administration.



Pyin Oo Lwin gives way to temple filled horizons of Bagan and a rich cultural overdose in Myanmar. The main attractions of Bagan involve flying over the city in hot air balloons and visiting the shrine at the top of Mount Popa, an extinct volcano. To reinvigorate the tired travellers, the trip then takes an offbeat track to the heart of Burma in Kalaw. From caves, to windy roads and rolling hills, Kalaw is the perfect location to stop and relax. Kalaw's popular 5-day market is home to many local people wearing the most traditional attire, and creating a flurry of colours.



The trip then slows down allowing everyone to recuperate alongside Inle Lake and the superb hospitality and Burmese cuisine. Living on the lake, all customers will get to visit floating monasteries, temples of gold, traditional and local traders from silver smiths to silk weavers. The trip's final destination before the groaning return to Yangon is Ngapali, which takes you to the sunny side of things. The rich, sandy beaches will have everyone enjoying days soothing their body and soul before their eventual return home.



Yonder is one of the most sought-after travel companies based in the UK. Their team has impressed customers around the globe with their knowledge of their destination countries, frequently adding new experiences to their ever-expanding itineraries of various countries. Their trips are a unique experience and their consistent attention and commitment to quality, comfort and safety of the tourists is commendable. They are also known for the competitive pricing they offer with their luxury trips. Currently, they offer luxury tours to various countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.



In a recent interview about their current Burma luxury package, Nico Kostich, Director at Yonder, commented, "Our trip to the lands of Burma will be one which people have never experienced before. From exhilarating architecture to calm gentle nights with starry skies, the trip is a journey of a lifetime. The journey involves the hustle and bustle of Myanmar's most happening cities, the quiet lake retreats and the overpowering volcanic hills. It is truly a trip one will remember recounting their times."



Yonder is a luxury travel company providing tailor-made holiday packages to customers worldwide. They have a team of passionate and experienced travel professionals who create unique luxury travel itineraries tailored exactly to each of their customer's personal wishes and desires. Their Escapologists only recommend hand-picked, delectable, usually boutique hotels that they have sampled and savoured personally. With Yonder, your luxury holidays might take you to the richly rewarding island of Sri Lanka, the palaces and jungles of Northern India, to Malaysia's vibrant cities, the to-die-for beaches of Langkawi, to the islands of your dreams in the Gulf of Thailand or to Burma where extraordinary sights and experiences await.



