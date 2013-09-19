Enjoy Beat Juice Daily for Optimal Health

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The contemporary lifestyle has increasingly been blamed for lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure, hypertension, heart diseases, and diabetes. But have you ever wondered how you could still enjoy the modern living and still keep your health intact? Beat Juice contains naturally occurring Dietary Nitric oxide which lower the oxygen cost of exercise. This means that the body uses less oxygen to produce the same amount of work.



In practical terms, the dietary nitrates found in Beat juice improve exercise economy — the muscles use less oxygen for a given work rate, which is known as a Decrease in Oxygen Uptake. This is very important for endurance athletes as it allows for a significant Increase in strength and stamina, allowing for longer and more intense training without the typical fatigue associated with it. It is also a good food supplement for cardiovascular exercises for obvious reason; less oxygen uptake. Heart health is the most important task for people over 40 years. You will save yourself a lot of medical related costs by taking up regular use of Beat Juice. Of course if you are under any medication, consultation with your physician is a necessary before starting to use this product.



The concept of Beat juice is as simple and direct as the bottled juice. Its ingredients are 100% natural, premium fresh fruits and vegetables, cultivated in the United States. The Juice is blended with Hibiscus & Grape Seed Extracts and then bottled. Simple!Unlike many of the bottled juices in the marketplace, Beat juice™ is not made with inferior juice blends purchased from foreign suppliers. Beat Juice Inc. uses products sourced from U.S. and European markets, which are already certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The health-supportive properties of many fruits, vegetable and their juices have been known for thousands of years. Research scientists from around the globe continue to publish results from their peer reviewed studies validating the health benefits of fruits, vegetables, juices & extracts.



Beat juice™ contains the highest quality fruit and vegetable juices plus hibiscus and grape seed extracts. These ingredients contain many health-supportive phytonutrients that can be generally classified as, Polyphenols.



“Nitric oxide does many good things,” explains Dr. Amrita Ahluwalia of the William Harvey Research Institute in London, the lead author of the new study. “It opens up your blood vessels to lower blood pressure; it stops platelets from being sticky; and it prevents the blockages that lead to stroke and heart attack from forming.” In other words, any food item such as Beat Juice that contains nitric oxide can help avoid diseases caused by excess cholesterol.



About Beat Juice

Beat Juice is a product of Beat Juice Inc., a company run by Jay Mecray - http://www.drinkbeatjuice.com/