Enjoy Blackjack at Exclusive Casinos

Kroon Casino, otherwise known as Crown Casino is a relatively new Dutch Casino that brings to its customers the very best deals. Run by an all Dutch team who themselves are proud to be Casino lovers, the place offers many exciting and challenging games including Blackjack. A big advantage of playing in Crown Casino is that there is no software to be installed for these online games. Kroon Casino offers many exciting games. It has live casino dealers and it has been specially appreciated for the Blackjack games. Like other casinos, other games like roulette, slots and video slot games are also offered, though the crowning glory is the blackjack Spelen.



“Kroon Casino distinguishes itself from other live casinos in a variety of ways. Now we have a special offer for our customers. Together with Kroon casino we now offer € 10 FREE for people to test in the LIVE casino with DUTCH speaking dealers. We regularly organize Crown Casino special promotions for his best players, such as concerts, receptions and tours for our players and we guarantee that the customer service at Crown Casino is the best you can find at any online casino. We also offer a very personal and customizable administration and it shows immediately because our customers leave 100% satisfied and happy with their Blackjack Spelen experience”, states a team member at BlackJack.nl



At Crown Casino one can easily pay using a credit card or other online payment options. Payments that are made before 00:00 hours are submitted immediately the next morning, the money transferred to your account. In general, the amounts within maximum 3 working days are promptly credited to the player’s account. One can play along on the tables of the real casino Portomaso, Malta via a real-time connection that uses webcams to make this possible. The live games can only be played at times when the Casino Portomaso opened. The Casino Portomaso, like Kroon Casino, owned by an official gaming license issued by the LGA (Lotteries and Gaming Authority) in Malta is provided and therefore fully legitimate and reputable.



Using the BlackJack.nl portal to play blackjack opens the doors to many possibilities. The challenging games are very real and the players deal with 100% legitimate and honest casinos. The profit is also paid out immediately, hence enhancing the playing experience. Find out more about these casinos at http://blackjack.nl.