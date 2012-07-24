Enjoy Breathtaking Views and Mouthwatering Cuisine at the Water Works Restaurant and Lounge in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Enjoy delicious business lunches in the Breezeway, or casual cocktails in the Caretaker’s Lounge at the Water Works Restaurant and Lounge. The superb setting, service, and dining found only at the Water Works Restaurant and Lounge will provide unmatched magic to special moments of every kind.



A person can even create his or her own history at this Philadelphia Landmark Dining Experience with delectable world-class cuisine, first-class service, and unparalleled views. A person can simply make a reservation online or call 215.236.9000. All guests should note that outdoor seating with a view is based on availability and weather, and that their staff will make every effort to accommodate every guest’s unique requests, but they cannot guarantee specific seating.



About The Water Works Restaurant and Lounge

In the early 1800’s city leaders commissioned a talented, young engineer named Frederick Graff to design one of Philadelphia’s—and America’s—first municipal water delivery systems. Meeting the challenge set before him with innovative engineering and architectural beauty, Graff originally employed steam engines to lift water to the reservoir high atop Faire Mount—where the Philadelphia Museum of Art now stands. Over the years, the facility was adapted to house an aquarium and a public pool. During The Bicentennial in 1976, the Fairmount Water Works was honored as a National Historic Landmark.



Throughout the landmark’s “Golden Age” the Fairmount Water Works was a point of great pride for Philadelphians. It was said that people haven’t truly experienced the city until they have visited this marvel. It’s the mission of the Water Works Restaurant and Lounge to make that sentiment ring as true today as it did back then.