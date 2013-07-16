Enjoy the British Afternoon Tea at Beautiful Countryside Locations

Pluckley, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The concept of afternoon tea is quite old and essential part of British menu. First originated in England, afternoon tea is a mid-day luncheon which includes tea along with snacks. These days, different restaurants offer afternoon tea services where they serve tea in a completely spellbound manner. Afternoon tea has to have everything perfect, right from the yummy sandwiches, beautiful cake stands, so the campaigns, and exclusive dining.



Often families and friends look for new and refreshing places to enjoy afternoon tea on weekends or other holidays. A countryside restaurant can be an amazing idea to get away from the noisy and chaotic city. These restaurants provide their customers an unforgettable experience, owing to their tucked away location and undisturbed location. One needs to book table at such restaurants in advance in order to avoid disappointment right at the moment. A person look for high quality, warm and friendly restaurants at different countryside locations easily over the internet. It is advised to read the reviews and ratings of the restaurant before finalizing.



Besides enjoying the afternoon tea, people also get to visit mesmerizing locations at countryside. Spectacular views can be enjoyed, and the tourist attractions in and around the area, taking full advantage of the visit. An ideal afternoon tea comprises a complete lineup of petite sandwiches, home-made jams, and delectable cakes. An ultimate afternoon tea experience at a distant, quite, and peaceful location refreshes a person, and makes him ready to take up the upcoming challenges.



