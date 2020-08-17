Enjoy the Cleanest, Healthiest H2O in Florida Right at Home!

Land O Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- A person could go without food for about three weeks. That's not the case with water. As a general rule of thumb, a person can survive without water for only about three days. It varies from person to person depending on body type and the water content of food consumed, but for everyone it is vital to always have access to clean water.



For many people, this requires keeping a steady supply of bottled water at home. However, particularly during this COVID-19 pandemic, it isn't ideal to make frequent trips to the store to buy bottled water. Thanks to Cornerstone Pros, Floridians can cross water off of their grocery list. This company offers the water filtration and purification solutions homeowners need to enjoy healthy, clean drinking water straight from their kitchen faucet!



Cornerstone is the company the Tampa Bay area turns to for HVAC services—from air conditioner and heat pump replacements to heating and AC repairs in New Port Richey, FL, and beyond. Cornerstone Pros offers reliable electrical and plumbing services, too. Its certified plumbers have the expertise to help customers decipher which of its water treatment solutions will resolve their water quality issues, such as:



- Removing harmful contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, parasites & lead



- Eliminating harmful disinfection byproducts & chemicals



- Treating & removing hard water & scale



- Improving water quality & taste



- … And more!



No matter what water issues homeowners face, Cornerstone's water filtration services are guaranteed to provide an effective treatment. Plus, this company makes it affordable. It's currently offering $75 off and 12-month special financing on a new water treatment system. Take advantage of this deal before it's gone!



Cornerstone's home service experts can handle all of the Tampa Bay area's HVAC, plumbing and electrical needs—emergency or not! To schedule a plumbing, electrical or AC repair or AC replacement in New Port Richey, FL, and beyond, contact Cornerstone online or by phone at 813.995.7558 today!



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros provides homeowners and businesses in Central Florida with first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than top-notch service when it comes to serving customers. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer. Cornerstone takes pride in its work and insists on only the best quality.