Enjoy the Convenience of Staying in a Hotel Near Clearwater Floridas' Top Attractions and Business Centers

Just located next to the St. Petersburg Clearwater International Airport, Sleep Inn offers convenient and affordable hotel accommodation and service. It is also one of the hotels near Tampa International Airport and top tourist destinations found in Florida. Hotel guests can enjoy having easy access to places like Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Ruth Eckerd Hall, St. Pete Times Forum, Tropicana Field, and to many golf courses. For business travelers, the hotel has a variety of amenities and services specifically designed to cater businessmen's needs. A few examples of these include voice mail, a business center featuring copy machine and fax machine, free high-speed Internet access and local calls. Sleep Inn is located near major companies like Avaya Corporation, Verizon, Hewlett Packard, Home Shopping Network, Rubin ICOT Center, Bay Vista Business Park, Lockheed Martin Corporation, among many others.



Sleep Inn is one of the few Clearwater, FL Hotels that newly renovated its guest rooms. In that way, every guest will be able to enjoy luxurious bedding, modern amenities, tighter security and safety and spacious floor areas. The guest rooms now feature 37-inch flat-screen TV, refrigerator, walk-in shower, alarm clock, coffee maker and a working table. For bigger rooms, the Executive King Suite can match your needs as it features two 37-inch TVs, two microwaves, a sleeper sofa and two mini-refrigerators. Free continental breakfast is also included in the amenities, which also comes with a variety of breakfast options like waffles, hot meat, bagels, cereals, fruits and yogurt. Starting your day with this palatable food will definitely raise your energy to finish the day and have a sound sleep.



To get to know more about Sleep Inn Clearwater, please visit http://www.dodbusopps.com/40658/23.htm



Contact:

Company Profile: Sleep Inn Clearwater FL Hotel

Address: 3939 Ulmerton Rd

Clearwater, FL

USA – 33762

Phone: (727) 573-5049

Fax: (727) 573-2805