Enjoy the Exhilarating Experience of Gift Shopping Online

Upland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- This press release signifies the entry of the unique shopping marketplace, Direct Connect Store into the international arena, with gifts and gifts galore of excellent quality products at prices affordable to all and sundry. Shop your heart out and splurge yourself on the wide spectrum of goods ranging from wrap around bracelets to the latest android 5.0 iPhones at this unique gift store.



Started as an exclusive portal facilitating online shopping for gifts, directconnectstore.com provides shoppers visiting this online shopping paradise, the opportunity to satisfy their appetites on whatever they fancy. Be it a fun gift or an innovative birthday, wedding or a holiday gift, or even just a gift for a special occasion directconnectstore.com, is a one-stop solution offering unique gift ideas. They include those unusual and novelty gifts, besides catchy overwhelming little gadgets, trinkets and what have you at unimaginable, inexpensive prices. The company’s policy of continuous sourcing of unique high quality gift items from around the world has paid rich dividends because, not only are they handpicked and distinctive, but selected with care, to make sure the gift is a pleasant surprise to the lucky beneficiary. Shopping for gifts on this website is an unforgettable experience because the gifts offered are inimitable and different from what you can find elsewhere.



From the year 2004, when they started operations, directconnectstore.com has grounded their basic and continuing philosophy on three major principles of an enjoyable shopping with an entertaining experience and the convenience to buy a unique gift that will always keep your memories alive with the recipient. A meaningful, loving gift speaks volumes more than you can say in a thousand words. The categories of their unique and innovative products on offer will amaze you, because they are rare, extraordinary, and not available at other similar outlets. They present you with the unassailable opportunity of picking up online gifts that are never commonplace. Their extraordinary repertoire includes holiday gifts, home decor gifts and even ready-to-send all season greeting cards, customized if you like, beautifully designed, blank inside with envelopes to suit any event from a wedding or birthday to a simple greeting. Visit directconnectstore.com and enjoy the thrill of their amazing offers, and if satisfied recommend them to your near and dear ones.



About directconnetstore.com

Established globally as a unique online gift store of repute, directconnetstore.com has integrated several customer friendly features into their working system. Starting with an effective 30-day money back guarantee from the date of shipment of all products supplied within the United States, this portal offers maximum security to customers’ identity and particulars during all website transactions and offers a virus free facility of instant downloads for easily buying their products online. All their prices are in US dollars and one can make payment through major Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover Credit Cards, or even PayPal and Google Checkout. For more information, please contact email - support@directconnectstore.com.



For Media Contact Info:

Company: Direct Connect LLC

Customer Care Center

Address: 1636 N. 1st. Ave.

Upland, California 91784

United States

Voice Phone Number: USA +1 909 581 4DCS

Email Address: support@directconnectstore.com

Website URL: http://www.directconnectstore.com