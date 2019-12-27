Enjoy the Glitz and Glamour of Malaysia with Luxury Holiday Packages from Yonder

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- A well-known provider of luxury tour packages in the UK, Yonder offers luxury holiday packages – including tailor-made trips to Malaysia, designed to help to travellers enjoy the best of the country. Luxury, service and cuisine are the key focuses of this tour, putting the country's immense history and a beachcomber's paradise at show.



The tour starts with the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, where you will stay for 3 days. Here you can stay in one of these two hotels, Villa Samadhi and Mandarin Oriental. The tour showcases the juxtaposition of the old Malay and colonial era buildings being dwarfed by modern skyscrapers. The tour will ignite your senses with the city's smells and colours.



For the next 3 days, you will be enjoying your time in the island of Penang. You will straight away travel to UNESCO world heritage site of Georgetown. You can stay at one of these 2 hotels, Eastern and Oriental Hotel and Macalister Mansion. In Penang you can enjoy the grace and splendour of a bygone era as well as the many hidden delights of Georgetown.



For the last 9 days, you will stay in picture-perfect Langkawi. Here, you can relish the endless relaxation and hedonistic pleasures surrounded by ancient rainforest and magnificent seas. You can stay in one of these two hotels, The Datai and Four Seasons Langkawi.



Yonder is one of the most bespoke providers of luxury holidays and has been actively operating in the industry for years. This travel company has a team of experts who have a personal interest and passion for luxury travel and unique holiday experiences. The experts combine their local knowledge and expertise from trips they have taken to provide their customers with recommendations to meet their budget and exceed their expectations.



Talking about their Malaysia luxury holiday packages, a representative from Yonder stated, "A pocket rocket tour of Yonder's favourite destinations in Malaysia. You'll seamlessly drift between the dizzying heights of KL, the colonial decadence of Penang and the paradise beaches of Langkawi. Every Yonder itinerary is uniquely created to suit our individual clients."



About Yonder

Yonder is a luxury travel company providing tailor-made holiday packages to customers worldwide. They have a team of passionate and experienced travel professionals who create unique luxury travel itineraries tailored exactly to each of their customer's personal wishes and desires. Their Escapologists only recommend hand-picked, delectable, usually boutique hotels that they have sampled and savoured personally. With Yonder, your luxury holidays might take you to the richly rewarding island of Sri Lanka, the palaces and jungles of Northern India, to Malaysia's vibrant cities, the to-die-for beaches of Langkawi, to the islands of your dreams in the Gulf of Thailand or to Burma where extraordinary sights and experiences await.



For more information, please visit: https://www.yonder.co.uk/itinerary/dazzling-malaysia/



Contact Details

Yonder

1st Floor 239 High Street Kensington,

London, W8 6SN

T: +44 (0) 203 880 8585

E: escape@yonder.co.uk