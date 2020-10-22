Enjoy the Holidays at Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Located close to the San Juan Mountains, the Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs acts as a bewitching backdrop as visitors relax and enjoy the holidays in their suite, ease the muscles in the hot springs, or re-energize in the spa. Whenever a visitor travels outside their hotel, the breezy atmosphere will fill them with the calm and quietness of the nearby Uncompahgre River.



Those staying at Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs will be able to visit a range of areas, many of which are picture-worthy. The team will assist customers however they can such as booking off-road vehicles to venture into the mountains, dining recommendations on Ouray's Main Street. Guests are also welcome to enjoy a meal from the MineShaft restaurant.



Visit https://twinpeakslodging.com today to book a holiday stay.



About Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs

Located in Ouray, Colorado, the Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is a full-service hotel offering Ouray lodging accommodations near the mountains. The hotel is within walking distance to shops and restaurants and there are hundreds of miles of biking, Jeep, and hiking trails to explore. It is located at 125 3rd Avenue, Ouray, Colorado 81427. For more information on the hotel, Ouray lodging, or Twin Peaks lodging room types, please call 800-207-2700.