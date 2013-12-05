Enjoy the Lucky Wheel for Discounts or Vouchers in IGXE

Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- IGXE, a global online game services organization, has launched a promotion event named Lucky Wheel on November 26, 2013. This event is for all the registered members of IGXE. From November 26, 2013, 00:00 PST to December 9, 2013, 00:00 PST, it will last 13 days. Up to $50 order for free as well as discounts or vouchers have achieved high supports from customers.



This event covers IGXE item and powerleveling. Up to $50 order for free is the biggest attraction to the customer. High free bonus, $5 vouchers as well as 10% off are rich enough for customers.



But for some wow fan, the WOW Sky Golem is another surprise. “The Sky Golem is precious. As professional game players and customer registered before, I have 5 times to click the Lucky Wheel, and I am really lucky to get the Sky Golem in such a cheap price.” One VIP customer of IGXE said. In addition, there are 3 times to enjoy the Lucky Wheel each day for new registered customers.



The rules of Lucky Wheel as following:



1. All vouchers, discounts and other gifts are valid in 11.26-12.09; out of this time are invalid.



2. This Lucky Wheel only for IGXE item and powerleveling. Order Amount above $20; you can enjoy the discount or voucher.



3. Customers can use ONLY ONE voucher or discount code for each order.



4. $48 wow Sky Golem, and $50 order for FREE are valid in 11.26-12.09.



Up to $50 order FOR FREE! Hurry!



Link: http://www.igxe.com/ad/DiskActivity/index1.cfm



About igxe.com

IGXE.COM is the top brand of the in-game service. He was established about 9 years ago. He provides with game currency, items, power leveling and accounts. Its aim is to offer safe and secure service to his customers.