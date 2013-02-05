Enjoy Whistler Eases the Vacation Planning Process for Those Visiting the Area

Whistler, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Planning a vacation should never be a last minute thing. The key to the perfect getaway is getting started early to budget for the trip and make hotel reservations. When traveling to Whistler, British Columbia, start the planning process at Enjoy Whistler, Clint Skidmore of http://www.enjoywhistler.com states. Doing so allows one to make Whistler hotel reservations with ease and get on to planning the rest of the trip.



"Start by determining if the visit to Whistler while occur in summer or winter. For some, this is an easy decision to make, based on school and work schedules. Others will have more flexibility when planning their getaway. Making whistler reservations during the summer months allows visitors to enjoy local attractions such as golf, mountain biking and ziptreking. Ziptreking gives one the opportunity to fly on a suspended cable over the whitewater river dividing Blackcomb and Whistler Mountains," Mr. Skidmore explains. "If one isn't afraid of heights, this is an activity to fit into the schedule. Even those afraid of heights should check it out because it's a trip never forgotten."



During the winter months, activities such as snowshoeing, skiing and sleigh riding dominate. "Many travel to Whistler during the winter to take advantage of the Tube Park or spend a day heli-skiing. Snowboarding is popular in the area with eagle viewing trips being another," Mr. Skidmore continues. "There is something for everyone in Whistler and a number of visitors consider it to be the perfect vacation destination."



Head over to Enjoy Whistler to look for hotel reservations for any person, family or group. Whistler hotels range from three star hotels for the budget conscious to five star accommodations for those who prefer to have every service and amenity at their fingertips. Families looking for more privacy will find condo offerings to be the best choice with some condos located in the village and others within walking distance. Whistler also offers accommodations for a ski group, group getaway, corporate retreat or family reunion. "Groups looking for four or more rooms shouldn't overlook this option as it allows the group to save money on lodging, money which is better spent on attractions in the area," Mr. Skidmore explains. "As there is so much to see and do in the area year round, from outdoor sports to spas and tasting tours, no visitor will be bored while visiting."



About Enjoy Whistler

When you want to plan and book the perfect Whistler vacation, look no further than Enjoy Whistler. This travel guide provides information on accommodation choices, ranging from hotels to luxury homes and condos perfect for the family. The reservations service ensures you receive the best information and services possible and the staff lives, works and plays in the mountains so they can provide the tidbits needed to make your stay perfect in every way. With the help of this site, potential visitors no longer need to call every hotel looking for a place to stay. All information can be obtained on the site and reservations booked so the vacation planning process can continue.