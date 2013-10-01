Enjoying Cycling During the Winter Months - Safety and Suggestions

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Avid outdoor bicyclists may view the upcoming season change with sadness or even irritation; seemingly forced from their beloved outdoors by colder weather and driven to find other activities to maintain their health during the winter. Depending on where a person lives, winter weather can vary from snow and ice, to drizzling rain and colder temperatures. Regardless of this, there are safety precautions and preparation a person can that will enable them to keep riding throughout any season.



Some cities make paths for bikers during the winter months, which helps with safety, but if a city doesn’t have these adaptations there are still steps a person can take to ensure safety on the road. Stick to sidewalks or cleared streets, but if planning on riding through the snow there are specialized tires one can buy to increase traction. Check with local cycling stores for prices and information. When moving, experts recommend starting slowly to gauge road conditions, and make small corrections if the bike begins to waiver. Over time, an experienced cyclist will learn the sounds and texture of different types of ice and how best to adjust their riding technique.



Bicycles do not need to be “winterized” as cars do, but a small amount of low temperature grease on the chain and gears might be needed if the bike has trouble moving. If it seems to work fine as temperatures drop, this step won’t be necessary. Test the bike as temperatures lower to see if any adaptations will be needed.



While the air outside may seem initially chilly, cycling generates a lot of body heat; ensure clothes are warm yet comfortable to control the buildup of sweat which could lead to hypothermia if a person is exposed to the air for too long. Layers are a good idea, as well as light boots to protect the feet. Again, checking with a local cycling store will provide excellent ideas on how to adapt this outdoor activity to any weather condition or environment one may wish to ride in.



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