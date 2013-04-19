Enjoying the Beauty of Arkansas State

Arkansas City, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Mention the name, “Arkansas”, and you would have people who automatically drop the sound of the last letter in the word. To a few however, Arkansas is pronounced with the “s” on the last part. This is because these people have one secret – they have probably heard of the Ark City.



The Ark City is the name given to Arkansas City in Kansas. The name came about in an effort to ensure that people do not get confused between the city and the state. Apart from the name, however, the Ark City has actually a lot to offer visitors to the area.



Not many people know it but Arkansas City is home to some of the most challenging golf courses in the state. Aside from that, tourists can also enjoy such scenic attractions as the Chaplin Nature Center, the Tree Stand Archery, the Cowley Lake Dam, and the Chisolm Trail Museum, among others. In order to make the most of these sites, your best move, of course, would be to book a room and stay for a few days.



With so many hotels in Arkansas City KS, you might find yourself somewhat confused about where to go. One great Arkansas City Kansas hotel that you should consider is the Quality Inn. Quality Inn is located near the Spring Hill Park. This means that you do not have to wander far when you start your trek to the various tourist attractions in the Ark City. What’s more, guests are able to enjoy some of the best amenities in town including free deluxe continental breakfast, access to high-speed wireless internet, free newspaper from Mondays to Fridays, use of the fax machine, access to indoor and outdoor heated pools, and use of the game room, among others.



Booking a room at Quality Inn is also a breeze. This pet-friendly hotel has a website where you can reserve a room regardless of where you currently are. Just fill in the reservation form which you can find at the upper left part of the page and you are free to go.



