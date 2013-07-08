Enjoying the Pitter Patter of Little Feet with a Soft Nurturing

Cherryville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Infants need delicate care and handling. Their bodies constantly undergo development, and negligence can lead to permanent disfigurements. Children with distorted body parts can develop complexes as they grow which can affect their normal living. It gives parents immense pleasure to watch their children stand up and take their first step. They take every precaution to see their children grow normally.



The infant’s feet are wobbly and they cannot carry its body weight easily. Although they can barely hold themselves upright, infants try to run and leap. It is essential to use shoes that provide maximum support and comfort to the infant. Shoes that are hard and made of inferior quality materials can cause permanent damage and affect mobility.



The manufacturers of infant shoes have to follow stringent guidelines to ensure that the shoes do not restrict the infant’s normal functions. Infants have a habit of putting things in their mouth. They do not understand the difference between a shoe and a toy. Shoes meant for infants have to be put through rigorous processes to test their toxicity levels.



The infant shoes are available in a variety of colorful designs. The shoes are bright and cheerful with the use of lively colors. Little flowers, bows and motifs are attached to adorn their feet. The shoes make the infants more adorable. The dyes that are used must be completely safe.



Shooshoosusa.com is an infant shoe manufacturer that has won the hearts of their customers. They manufacture leather shoes that are excellent for infant use. They ensure that all materials used are of premium quality and safe. They have been chosen by Mothercare International as the leading brand in leather baby shoes and also won 3 iParenting Media Awards.



