EnlacesEspana.es Adds Section Dedicated to Car Repossession Related Links

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- When people take out a loan from a bank to pay for a vehicle, the loan is often secured on the car. This means that if the loan isn’t repaid in full then the bank has the right to repossess the car. Sadly the poor economic situation at the moment means that car repossessions are going through the roof. Many people are turning to the Internet for help.



One car repossession related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is EnlacesEspana.es. This is a well known Spanish link directory that contains categorized links to many different types of businesses and other websites. They are well known as one of the best link directories in the Spanish language, and they have recently come into further attention by adding a section of their site dedicated to car repossessions, or cochas de embargo as it is known in Spanish.



This section has dozens of different links, each pointing to sites that are in some way related to car repossessions by banks. This is an extremely helpful resource for anyone that is in this situation.



In addition to this section, EnlacesEspana.es contains sections dedicated to many other types of websites, from business and the economy to tourism.



A spokesperson for the website said: “There have been thousands of cars repossessed involving Spanish speakers this year, and the numbers are going up. Economic problems are very severe in many parts of Spain and in Latin America, and bank financing secured on a vehicle is an extremely common way to buy a car. If someone is facing the prospect of their vehicle being repossessed by a bank then the Internet is very likely to be the first place they will go for help. They will no doubt be extremely keen to find out what their options are, and if it is possible to avoid this situation from happening. Our website is full of links to various different companies and information resources on this topic. Our goal is to be the very best link directory (or Directorio de Enlaces as we say here) for people in Spain who are facing this particular problem. “



