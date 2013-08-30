Enova International Invests in Success of One Million Degrees Scholars

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- One Million Degrees (OMD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Enova International, a global leader in online financial services. Enova International will award $25,000 to support five OMD scholars working toward careers in information technology, human resources, accounting, design, project management, and finance.



“We are thrilled that Enova International is invested in and supporting our scholars’ success," said Paige Ponder, CEO of One Million Degrees. "Enova International will be a trusted resource for our scholars as they work towards their academic and professional goals."



In addition to providing financial support, Enova International will participate in “Wisdom from the Workplace,” OMD’s career readiness initiative which provides low-income community college students with the opportunity to explore careers in high-growth fields, through partnerships with corporations across the Chicagoland area. OMD scholars will visit Enova International for a day of career exploration activities, expert panels, informational interviews, and guidance on how to best position oneself in a highly competitive job market.



“One Million Degrees is doing incredible work supporting local scholars in our community,” said David Fisher, CEO of Enova. “Their mission is directly in line with the goals of Enova Gives, our corporate citizenship program; it’s really a natural partnership.”



Enova International will also host an executive luncheon during which OMD scholars will meet with Enova executives to learn about their career trajectories and key roles within this growing company, which was just named one of Chicago’s top 50 employers for Generation Y employees.



ABOUT ENOVA INTERNATIONAL

Enova believes everyone deserves access to simple and trustworthy financial services and works to close the credit gap for underserved consumers.



A wholly-owned subsidiary of Cash America International, Inc. (NYSE: CSH), Enova is a trusted online provider of credit alternatives for more than three million hard-working people worldwide facing short-term cash demands through our global brands CashNetUSA.com, NetCredit.com, PoundstoPocket.com, QuickQuid.com, DollarsDirect.com.au and DollarsDirect.ca. Enova pioneered online lending in 2004 and today leads the industry in our dedication to responsible and licensed lending. Our advanced analytical models provide automated and real-time approval of customers’ loan applications, significantly faster than traditional loan processing. Headquartered in Chicago, Enova has more than 1,100 employees serving our global customers.



ABOUT ONE MILLION DEGREES

One Million Degrees empowers low-income, highly motivated community college students to succeed in school, in work and in life. From tutors and coaches, to life-skills training and financial aid, One Million Degrees provides our scholars with supports that are critical to their success in the classroom and beyond. If you would like to support or learn more about One Million Degrees, please contact:



One Million Degrees

226 W. Jackson Blvd

Chicago, IL 60606

(312)920-9605 or Fax (312)920-9607

Email: info@onemilliondegrees.org

www.onemilliondegrees.org