Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Enovix Corporation.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ENVX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Enovix Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ENVX stocks, concerns whether certain Enovix Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants overstated Enovix's ability to produce batteries at scale, touting the Company's "meaningful progress" in scaling up its manufacturing facility, and its being positioned to deliver batteries ahead of competitions, despite its continued manufacturing issues.



