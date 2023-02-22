Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on March 7, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 7, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX).



Investors who purchased shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 7, 2023. NASDAQ: ENVX stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) common shares between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, the defendants overstated Enovix's ability to produce batteries at scale, touting the Company's "meaningful progress" in scaling up its manufacturing facility, and its being positioned to deliver batteries ahead of competitions, despite its continued manufacturing issues.



Those who purchased shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.