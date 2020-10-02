Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Enphase Energy, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: ENPH stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ENPH stocks, concerns whether certain Enphase Energy, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that Enphase misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated, that the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices, that the Company's reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



