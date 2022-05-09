Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2022 -- Enservco Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Enservco Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Longmont, CO based Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Enservco Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $43.02 million in 2019 to $15.68 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss declined from $7.65 million in 2019 to $2.5 million in 2020.



Enservco Corporation disclosed in an April 18, 2022 SEC filing that it had "concluded that the Company's previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (collectively, the 'Relevant Periods'), should no longer be relied upon due to the Company's utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities in 2021." Enservco Corporation added that it "intends to amend its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Relevant Periods to reflect restatements of its condensed consolidated financial statements for the Relevant Period."



