Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ensign Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Ensign Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Ensign Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Ensign Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Ensign Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company (EBAandD) is a provider of mission critical energetic systems and explosive solutions for use in aerospace and defense industries. The company's key offerings include subsystems and energetic components, breaching systems, fully integrated payload systems, shock tube and signal transmission technology based detonators and armored vehicle solutions. In addition, its aerospace capabilities include solutions for system initiation, signal transfer, separation release, actuation and deployment and flight termination. The company's products find applications in missiles, aircrafts, space vehicles, satellites, spacecrafts, breaching, tactical payloads, EOD and demolition systems, vehicle protection and others industrial applications. EBAandD's wholly-owned subsidiary, NEA Electronics, Inc. specializes in design, development and production of battery cell bypass switches, non-explosive separation mechanisms, electrical interconnect devices and non-pyrotechnic valves for defense and aerospace industries. The company operates as a subsidiary of Ensign-Bickford Industries, Inc. EBAandD is headquartered in Simsbury, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Ensign Bickford Aerospace and Defense Company



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