Ensure Quick Cash Flow with Catamount Funding's Services for Invoice Factoring in Texas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Cash shortage is one of the most common occurrings in any type of businesses. Keeping such unsolicited situations in mind, Catamount Funding is offering the most impeccable services for invoice factoring in Texas. The leading U.S. accounts receivables and factoring company now offers a comfortable flow of cash without accumulating any debts.



The reason these services do not impose any debts on business owners is the process in which the unpaid invoices tied becomes cash instantly. “The unpaid invoices actually are the credit worthiness of your customers”, says a spokesperson for Catamount Funding and adds, “So at the end, you can have fast access to your business’s capital by Catamount’s immediate wire transfer of the Reserve Amount, less the agreed and very nominal Factor Fee to your bank.”



The Texas factoring services offered by Catamount Funding are ideal for small or medium businesses that do not wish to trap themselves in unnecessary hassles of loans, or credit cards. It is also a beneficial method to answer emergency financial requirements of a financially unstable company or business.



Another reason why one should choose Catamount Funding over other Texas factoring companies is their program, which is designed particularly keeping the clients’ interests in mind. “Quite contrary to other companies, Catamount's factoring program has no long-term contracts, no maintenance fees, no exit fees and no application fees”, ensures the spokesperson.



Interested clients can call the company for a free consultation or fill out the online form. The company ensures to get back to their clients in minimum time with thorough details about their invoice factoring services in Texas.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding Inc. the leading U.S. accounts receivables and factoring company, provides accounts receivable factoring services. The recovery service by Catamount Funding helps their clients increase working capital and hence allows major companies to grow their businesses. With over 50 years' of experience in the factoring and business banking industries, have served especially in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Laredo and other Texas cities.



For more information, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/ServiceRegions/Houston-Dallas-Texas-Receivables-Factoring.php or call 877 647 8577 or email at info@catamountfunding.com.