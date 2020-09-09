Ensure the Protection of Ferrous Metal Goods in Transit with VCI Laminates from Baltimore Innovations

Bourne End, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- A market leader in the packaging industry, Baltimore Innovations offers VCI laminates that protect ferrous metal goods in transit. These products release a vapour that diffuses throughout a package to form a corrosion inhibiting layer. Often referred to as Vapour Phase Inhibitors (VPI) or Vapour Phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VPCI), VCI products are odourless, non-toxic, non-reactive, and available in forms such as papers, stretch films, and reinforced laminates, oils, tablets, Sorballs, and foams. The VCI laminates they provide are tested on several international safety standards, including DIN EN/ASTM, etc. Their VCI products are commonly used in automotive, engineering and industrial sectors for the packaging of pressed steel parts and components; and for protection of metal coils, sheet metal, and ingots from damages. VCI laminates are used in a plethora of applications including defence and aerospace, machine components & machinery packaging, packaging of sea worthy export items, X-ray machines, optical and electronic instruments and many more.



Baltimore Innovations is one of the leading names in the industry when it comes to high quality packaging solutions. The organisation is a world class specialist in the prevention and removal of moisture across a wide variety of sectors including aerospace systems, medical packaging, food processing and energy transmission networks. In addition to VCI laminates, the company also offers other packaging solutions including desiccant canisters, SuperSiv molecular sieve powder, transformer breathers, desiccant films and many other products.



Talking about their VCI laminates, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our product range includes VCI impregnated; papers, stretch films, and reinforced laminates, oils, tablets, Sorballs, and foams for the protection of your goods. Furthermore, these VCI products are odourless, non-toxic, and non-reactive. They also release a vapour that diffuses throughout your package to form a corrosion inhibiting layer. These products are also known as Vapour Phase Inhibitors (VPI) or Vapour Phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VPCI)."



