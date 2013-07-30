Ensure Your Security with Garage Doors from Door Mart Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Door Mart Services offer garage door installation, repair and maintenance. Many families and their houses are said to be kept safe with garage door, Houston services. Residential as well as commercial garage door repairs/maintenance are provided with labour warranty. Emergency services for 24 hours are made available to customers. Prospective clients will get a free estimate along with details about their requirements. Professional technicians will attend the client’s premises on time and deliver expert garage door services. Door Mart Services guarantees to focus on customer satisfaction with courteous efforts.



The service provider states that customers can completely rely on Door Mart Services for all garage door installation and repair needs. Garage door, Houston services covers sales and installation of new garage doors, automatic open motors, spring replacements, and many more. Different types of garage doors are offered with complementary options, which ensure meeting all the needs of customers. Garage doors of different colours, styles and textures are provided to match individual home architecture. The website garagedoorhouston.org features a catalog with a number of options. Potential customers can go through it and choose from a wide range of available models.



The website says, “We’re glad to help you upgrade your Houston garage for a brand new look and convenience, or extend the life of your doors and openers through repairs and maintenance. Our commitment to your satisfaction is strong.”



Door Mart Services offers 5% discount to seniors and veterans along with a discount of 10% on all service calls. Garage door openers have features like security options and remote control. Craftsman, Linear, Prodrive, Stanley, LiftMaster and Genie are the top providers of chain, belt and screw drive garage door openers to this company. Electrical, mechanical and parts failures are fixed by Door Mart Services at reasonable rates. Detail aspects of garage doors are given at the website garagedoorhouston.org, which can be utilized to take calculated decisions for DIY projects. Door Mart Services has proved itself to be a one-stop shop that fulfils all garage door installation requirements of Houston families.



The customized services of this company are guaranteed with functionality and beauty. All information and warranties regarding garage door services are made available to existing and potential customers of Door Mart Services. The Door Mart Gallery features steel, overhead and sectional garage doors. Brochures of more than 20 garage door models are offered to customers. Wood, insulated and steel overhead garage doors, and factory authorized installation for warranty backed brands are some of the highlighted features of Door Mart Services. Apart from that, this garage door Houston service provider ensures customer satisfaction with 24*7 emergency service facilities.



To obtain more information about garage door Houston, visit http://www.garagedoorhouston.org.



Door Mart Services specializes in installation, repairing and maintenance of garage doors. Best brands are offered to customers at the lowest prices. This company has more than 30 years of experience in serving Houston families with dependability and excellence. A team of expert technicians will be always ready to put in their efforts for efficient completion of projects. Door Mart Services has a reputation for client satisfaction and effective customer service. Expert garage door repair, opener and installation services are offered to areas like Humble, Spring, Atascocita and Kingwood.



Door Mart Services

Tel: 713-683-1844

URL: http://www.garagedoorhouston.org