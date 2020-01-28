Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- ENT Surgery Microscopes Market - Introduction



Surgical microscope helps a surgeon to achieve optimal surgical outcome through high quality optical images. Ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialists use ENT microscopes to carry out routine surgical procedures. ENT surgery microscopes play an important role in helping surgeons to perform a surgery by viewing the surgical site precisely. During ENT surgery, navigating the anatomy through complex structures and deep channels becomes difficult without proper illumination. Therefore, illumination and magnification play a significant role in ENT surgery and are absolutely essential to carry out the procedure by locating the surgical site properly and without damaging the nearby organs or tissue. Key factors considered while using ENT microscopes are illumination, magnification, resolution, free-floating suspension, focus, and portability.



ENT Surgery Microscopes Market – Competitive Landscape



Prominent players operating in the global ENT surgery microscopes market are Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Haag-Streit Group, Labo America, Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Leica Microsystems, Seiler Instrument, Inc., Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd., and Optofine Instruments, among others.



Olympus Corporation



Launch of new products is a key strategy adopted by the company to increase market share. For instance, in September 2017, Olympus Corporation launched ORBEYE Surgical Microscope, based on latest advances in 4K 3D video technology, in Japan and America. The product was developed by Sony Olympus Medical Solutions, Inc., a joint venture between Sony Imaging Products & Solutions, Inc. and Olympus Corporation. The company focuses on developing technological advanced microscopes that produce high-resolution stereoscopic images.



Leica Microsystems



Leica Microsystems manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for analysis of various microscopic structures having application in life science research, medical microscopy and other fields. In October 2018, Leica Microsystems launched PROVIDO multidisciplinary surgical microscope at the American Academy of Otolaryngology, thereby expanding its product portfolio and offering technological advanced microscopic systems to ENT and spine surgeons.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG offers pioneering technologies for various surgical applications. Key applications of products offered by the company are ophthalmology & optometry, neurosurgery, dentistry, ENT, gynecology and others. ZEISS EXTARO 300, ENT surgery microscope is one the major products offered by the company in the market. The microscope can be sued for tympanoplasty, transoral laser surgery, myringotomy, mastoidectomy and stapedectomy.



ENT Surgery Microscopes Market – Dynamics



Increase in awareness about the advantages of ENT microscopes high demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries, and increase in the number of ENT surgical procedures in health care centers are the major factors projected to boost the growth of the global ENT surgery microscopes market. Additionally, growing popularity of minimally invasive ENT surgeries such as transoral robotic surgery (TORS), endoscopic sinus surgery, tonsillectomy, septoplasty, endoscopic skull base surgery, and laryngeal surgery has led to increase in demand for ENT microscopes, especially in developed countries in North America. Furthermore, rise in availability of ENT microscopes is also expected to support the growth of the market.



Increase in awareness about the advantages of ENT surgery microscopes to drive the growth of the market



Increase in awareness about the advantages of ENT surgery microscopes on casters such as portability and better cleaning maintenance capability is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the ENT surgery microscopy market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in familiarity of ENT microscopes among surgeons and rise in the number of ENT surgeries, and surge in patient population are anticipated to boost the growth of market. Also, healthcare professionals are aware about the importance of functional properties of these microscopes and rise in the number of application in ENT surgery. A number of healthcare institutes and research centers offer training to medical staff regarding the use of ENT surgery microscope and its advantages. Therefore, knowledge about use and application of ENT surgery microscope is increasing among the healthcare providers.



North America dominated the ENT Surgery Microscopes Market



North America is projected to dominate the global ENT surgery microscopes market owing to rise in the number of market players offering microscopes having application in ENT surgery, technological advancements in the medical field, and positive impact of medical technologies in the delivery of health care in the U.S. and Canada. Also, the market is anticipated to be driven by increase in the number of initiatives to create awareness about technological advancements in ENT surgery and rise in demand for new visualization technologies by ENT surgeons.



Asia Pacific expected to register significant growth



The ENT surgery microscopes market in Asia Pacific is driven by increase in patient population, availability of skilled & qualified personnel in public as well as private health care facilities, and rapid adoption of technologically advanced medical devices. Moreover, increase in the number of health care institutes and medical centers offering training to health care professional in ENT surgery is projected to boost the growth of the market in the region.