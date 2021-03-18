New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The rising incidences of ENT disorders, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 77.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4% Market Trends– Government funding for ENT Surgical Navigation Systems



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market v alued at USD 77.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 110.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. ENT Surgical Navigation Systems are used in the diagnosis and treatment of ENT disorders as it delivers enhanced visualization with full high-definition display for performing surgeries. There is an integrated endoscope for continuous tracking of surgical instruments that helps surgeons to achieve better results through more complete resections. The incidences of diseases like chronic otitis, sinusitis are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in the children and geriatric population, lifestyle habits like smoking, and the prevalence of various allergies, lifestyle habits like smoking are further driving the market. According to the American Cancer society, approximately 52,890 new cases of thyroid cancer, and 2,180 have died from the thyroid cancer in the United States. Government funding for technologically advanced systems for the treatment are fuelling the growth of the market. However, the high expenditure cost of treatment is hindering the growth of the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2710



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Stryker (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Brainlab (Germany), Karl Storz (Germany), Intuitive Surgical (U.S.), Hansen Medical (U.S.), Accuray (U.S.), Acclarent Inc (U.S.), Fiagon (Germany), ClaroNav (Canada) , and others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market is split into:



Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Optical Navigation

Electromagnetic Navigation



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Functional Endoscopy Sinus Surgery (FESS)

ENT Surgery

Neuro Surgery



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Clinics

Others



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ent-surgical-navigation-systems-market



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the ENT Surgical Navigation Systems market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2710



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Distribution Channel

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

Chapter 4. Global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global ENT Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Market Indicators Analysis

4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

4.3.1.1. Rise in the incidences of ENT related disorders

4.3.1.2. Rise in the geriatric population

4.3.1.3. Rising awareness about precision treatments

4.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

4.3.2.1. High expenditure cost of treatment

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter\'s Five Forces Analysis



Continue…..



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Green Building Materials Market Size



Blood Screening Market Trends



Calcium Propionate Market Share



Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Growth



Remote Patient Monitoring Market Growth



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com