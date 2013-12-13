EnTechServ Completes Research and Testing on Business Servers for Dental Offices

Weehawken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Enterprise Technology Services, a NYC and NJ B2B company providing progressive solutions with comprehensive experience in dental software, hardware, servers, x-ray equipment, and fundamental office IT needs, has just completed its research and testing on business servers for dental offices.



The need for multiple kinds of equipment in a dental office is essential. This requires dental offices to work with multiple vendors doing multiple installations, many of who rarely interact with one another. Oftentimes, the result of this is software installations that refuse to interact with previously installed programs. EnTechServ has found quarrelsome software battling on a server and a lack of equipment cohesion. This leaves dental offices with server crashes, imaging issues, equipment malfunctions, delays in service, and halts in daily productivity.



EnTechServ has researched and successfully tested solutions for this situation and they are proud to announce that EnTechServ can now make certain that this is a dilemma their dental clients will never encounter again. No need to create temporary solutions; EnTechServ doesn't bypass the mistakes of others. The company’s techs now rapidly install solutions to ensure vital servers and software for the entire dental operation, from imaging software to dental equipment to the front desk computer, are running efficiently and cohesively. Down-time is a dirty word at EnTechServ and one they work hard to never hear from their clients. EnTechServ is one-stop shop for server support and network health solutions.



Enterprise Technology Services LLC was formed in order to share large-enterprise resources with small businesses, giving small business owners access to services they would otherwise not be able to afford. The company pledges to provide their clients with honest, economical service and the fastest response and resolution time. Their highly trained and knowledgeable support staff can design, install, upgrade, and troubleshoot any technical support issue a business may be facing.



EnTechServ has years of experience in offering IT support in NYC and IT Support in NJ that clients are looking for. EnTechServ has answered thousands of "Fix my server" calls, fast, reliably, no service contract required and at a reasonable price.



For more information regarding what Enterprise Technology Services can do for a practice, please call Sue Risdal at 646-278-7050 or email Sue at srisdal@entechserv.com



About Enterprise Technology Services

At Enterprise Technology Services, there is no hype and no selling. The company’s trained team will come to offices and check their server health and their IT support needs. For those who want an honest assessment of their business server, of how much server support they will need, of what it will take to get and keep a computer server network running efficiently, call, email or visit http://www.entechserv.com/



Susan Risdal

Enterprise Technology Services, LLC

60 Nesbit Street, Suite 2

Weehawken, NJ 07086