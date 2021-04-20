New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Enteral Feeding Devices Market has driven Factors such as rising healthcare costs, the surge in the number of preterm births, growth in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal, neurological disorders also growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries. Enteral tube feeding is the feeding of nutrients directly into the digestive tract through a tube that is usually placed into the stomach. It is placed via the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.



In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States. Cancer has an impact on society, not only in the United States but across the world. Enteral Feeding Devices helps in making life of cancer patient easy. Apart from cancer, a globally increase in the number of patients suffering from gastroenterology also recorded. Enteral feeding is usually the preferred method over parenteral nutrition in patients with a functional gastrointestinal system due to the associated risks of the intravenous route, higher cost, such a factor helps in the growth of enteral feeding devices market. Rising aged population across the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, population aging 60 and above is expected to reach 22% of the total global population, which will give rise to chronic diseases such as cancer. Global aging of the population is expected to contribute significant demand for enteral feeding devices. An increasing number of patient entry under the critical care unit is also expected to growth enteral feeding devices market.



Key companies operating in the market include: Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Abbott Nutrition, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Moog Inc., C.R.Bard, Danone, Cook Medical, Amsino International Inc.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Enteral Feeding Devices market.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Enteral Feeding Pumps



Enteral Feeding Tubes



Administration Reservoirs



Enteral Syringes



Giving Sets



Consumables



By Age Group (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Adult



Pediatrics



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oncology



Gastroenterology



Neurological Disorders



Diabetes



Hypermetabolism



Other Applications



