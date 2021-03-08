New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Enteral Feeding Devices Market has driven Factors such as rising healthcare costs, the surge in the number of preterm births, growth in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal, neurological disorders also growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries. Enteral tube feeding is the feeding of nutrients directly into the digestive tract through a tube that is usually placed into the stomach. It is placed via the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.



In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States. Cancer has an impact on society, not only in the United States but across the world. Enteral Feeding Devices helps in making life of cancer patient easy. Apart from cancer, a globally increase in the number of patients suffering from gastroenterology also recorded. Enteral feeding is usually the preferred method over parenteral nutrition in patients with a functional gastrointestinal system due to the associated risks of the intravenous route, higher cost, such a factor helps in the growth of enteral feeding devices market. Rising aged population across the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, population aging 60 and above is expected to reach 22% of the total global population, which will give rise to chronic diseases such as cancer.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Enteral Feeding Devices Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.3% during forecasted period



Asia Pacific region is accounted with a highest CAGR of 6.4% due to growing nation and increase in aging population, and increase in health care awareness in the major economic countries like China and India



The most common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer



In 2016, an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors found in the United States. The number expected to increase and reach 20.3 million by 2026



In 2015, there were about 135 million births globally and 15 million were born before 37 weeks of gestation, while between 3 and 12 percent were born after 42 weeks. An abnormal delivery may cause medical problem to the child for initial days, and only able to feed via enteral feeding



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Enteral Feeding Devices market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Enteral Feeding Devices market are listed below:



Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Abbott Nutrition, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Moog Inc., C.R.Bard, Danone, Cook Medical, Amsino International Inc.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Enteral Feeding Pumps



Enteral Feeding Tubes



Administration Reservoirs



Enteral Syringes



Giving Sets



Consumables



By Age Group (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Adult



Pediatrics



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oncology



Gastroenterology



Neurological Disorders



Diabetes



Hypermetabolism



Other Applications



Radical Features of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Enteral Feeding Devices market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Enteral Feeding Devices industry



