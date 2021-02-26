Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Overview, Size, Share : Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026 : Fresenius Kabi AG, Victus

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is forecasted to grow from USD 5.11 Billion in 2018 to USD 9.43 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population, chronic diseases, and premature births, high spending on health care and high demand for home care.



Increase in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, the leading disease-causing death, has driven the enteral formula market. Continuous clinical trials show the growth of new developments in products. Another key factor that positively impacts the growth of tube feeds is the increasing number of new product launches.



The enteral tube feeding is used for the administration of nutrients through the intestine or the stomach through the tubes and this applies to those patients who are unable to meet the nutrient requirements or are unable to orally consume nutrients. Various types of tubes, such as nasojejunal tube, nasogastric tube, gastrostomy and jejunostomy, are available for enteral formula feeding.



The major players in the market are Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Victus Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Global Health Product Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Nestle (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Hormel Foods, LLC (US), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) and others.



Large varieties of formulas are available to feed a person in enteral procedures, selection of a particular method for a person, who is not suitable for such a formula, results in various side effects. Few people are allergic to specific proteins, fatty acids (milk and lactose, maize, eggs, tree nuts, soy, fish, and others) and are required to take formulas that are appropriate for their condition. Consequently, complexity in selecting the right method reduces market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Based on application, oncology dominated the market in 2018 with more than 38% market share. It is expected to grow the largest at USD 3.68 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer of the head and neck contributes to its increased revenue share due to the swallowing difficulties faced by these patients. In patients with head and neck cancer, significant weight loss is reported, which in turn drives demand for tube feeds. Nearly 40-50% of patients with head and neck cancer suffered from malnutrition before starting treatment.

- The market for adults is expected to grow the largest at USD 7.26 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. One of the crucial factors driving growth is increased adoption of tube feeds among adults. Moreover, the commercial availability of adults for a large number of tube feeds also contributes to its increased share of revenue.

- The market for standard formula is expected to grow the largest at USD 6.23 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Growing micro and macro-nutrient deficiency among hospital patients during both pre and post-surgery stimulates their demand. These tube feeds commonly contain proteins and polysaccharides for patients with no difficulty digesting and absorbing nutrients. The availability of wide range of standard formulas in combination with increased demand for low-cost nutrient formulations drives their growth



Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, form, age, application, flavor and regional analysis.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Standard Formula

- Specialty Formula

- Blenderized Formula

- Elemental Formula

- Semi-Elemental Formula

- Polymeric Formula

- Fiber Supplemented Formula

- Others



Age (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Adult

- Infants



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Powder

- Liquid

- Others



Flavor (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Vanilla

- Strawberry

- Butter pecan

- Unflavored



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Oncology

- Neurology

- Diabetes

- Critical care



Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- North America

o US

- Europe

o France

o UK

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- Latin America

o Brazil

- Middle East & Africa



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Enteral Feeding Formulas Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Enteral Feeding Formulas Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing investment in healthcare sector

4.2.2.2. Rising ageing population around the world

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Difficulties associated with enteral feeding

4.3. Technological Insights

Continued…



