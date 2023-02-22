Enteral Feeding Tube and Pump Market Value, Size, Share, Growth, Latest Trends, and Competitive Intelligence Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, Telangana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- Enteral Feeding Tube And Pump Market



Enteral feeding tube and pump market refer to the medical devices and equipment used for the delivery of liquid nutrition to patients who cannot swallow or consume food through the mouth. This market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and neurological disorders, which can lead to malnutrition and the need for enteral feeding.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Enteral Feeding tube and pump Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The Enteral feeding pump segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing adoption of these devices in home care settings, which offer patients a greater degree of independence and mobility while receiving enteral feeding. The enteral feeding tubes segment is also expected to grow due to the increasing incidence of conditions that require the long-term use of feeding tubes, such as cancer and neurological disorders.



Market Opportunities:



-Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and neurological disorders, is one of the primary drivers of the enteral feeding tube and pump market. As the global population continues to age and chronic diseases become more common, the demand for enteral feeding products is expected to increase.



-Rising awareness of enteral feeding:

There is a growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients of the benefits of enteral feeding as a viable treatment option for patients who cannot swallow or consume food orally. This is expected to increase the demand for enteral feeding tube and pump products.



Market Challenges:



-Stringent regulations:

The enteral feeding tube and pump market is heavily regulated, which can make it difficult for manufacturers to introduce new products or enter new markets.



-Limited reimbursement:

The reimbursement for enteral feeding products varies by country and region, which can limit access to these products for some patients who need them.



Segmentation Analysis:

The global Enteral feeding tube and pump market can be segmented based on by Product Type, age group, application, end user



By Product:

- Enteral Feeding Tubes

- Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

- Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

- Enteral Feeding Pumps

- Administration Sets

- Enteral Syringes

- Consumables



By Age Group:

- Adults

- Pediatric



By End User:

- Hospitals

- Home Care Settings

- Ambulatory Care Settings



By Application:

- Oncology

- Head&Nech Cancer

- Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancer

- Liver Cancer

- Pancreatic Cancer

- Esophageal Cancer



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major companies in global Enteral feeding tube and pump market include

- Fresenius Kabi AG,

- Halyard Health Inc.,

- Nestle Health Science,

- Cardinal Health Inc.,

- B. Braun Melsungen AG,

- Cook Medical, C.R. Bard Inc., and Moog Inc.



Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the enteral feeding tube and pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to be the largest market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and a well-established healthcare system that promotes the adoption of advanced medical technologies. Europe is also a significant market due to the increasing aging population and a high demand for home-based care services. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and a rising awareness of enteral feeding as a viable treatment option for patients with chronic illnesses.