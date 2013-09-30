Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Enteric Disease Testing Market Amebiasis, C.Difficile Infection, Campylobacteriosis, Cholera, Cryptosporidiosis, E.Coli Infection, Giardiasis, H.Pylori Infection, Norovirus Infection, Rotavirus Infection, Salmonellosis And Shigellosis



Infectious enteric diseases are usually caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses and parasites when they enter the body through mouth and intestinal tract, primarily as a result of ingesting contaminated food and liquids. The study analyzes the enteric disease testing market for 12 major types that includes campylobacteriosis, salmonellosis, giardiasis, cryptosporidiosis, amebiasis, norovirus infection and clostridium difficile mediated infection.



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The market accounts for a wide range of conventional as well as rapid diagnostic kits used for the identification of these diseases. The report also details about the types of rapid tests and the technologies they work on such as rapid dipstick and rapid test cassette. The report also explains the reasons for paradigm shift from culture tests to rapid tests.



On the basis of geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). The study emphasizes on the markets in developing regions of Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America as prevalence of enteric diseases is high in these areas due to lack of access to clean water and inadequate sanitation condition.



A PESTLE analysis has also been considered while estimating market for individual geographies in order to provide current as well as future status. The report also explains major factors affecting the growth of market that includes drivers, restraints and opportunities. Several other analytical perspectives such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, market share analysis and market attractiveness have been described in the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the market.



The report has profiled 11 key market players who manufacture rapid tests and diagnostic kits used in detection of enteric diseases. The scope of the report also includes several recommendations for potential areas for investment, growth and expansion of businesses. In all the report encompasses holistic analysis of the global enteric disease testing market and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2013 – 2019.



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The global enteric disease testing market is segmented into the following categories:



Enteric Disease Testing Market, by types of diseases

- Bacterial Enteric Disease Testing Market

- C.difficile Infection

- Campylobacteriosis

- Cholera

- E.coli Infection

- H.pylori Infection

- Salmonellosis

- Shigellosis

- Viral Enteric Disease Testing Market

- Rotavirus Infection

- Norovirus Infection

- Parasitic Enteric Disease Testing Market

- Amebiasis

- Cryptosporidiosis

- Giardiasis



Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Africa

- Latin America

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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Infectious enteric diseases are usually caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses and parasites when they enter the body through mouth and intestinal tract, primarily as a result of ingesting contaminated food and liquids. The study analyzes the enteric disease testing market for 12 major types that includes campylobacteriosis, salmonellosis, giardiasis, cryptosporidiosis, amebiasis, norovirus infection and clostridium difficile mediated infection.



The market accounts for a wide range of conventional as well as rapid diagnostic kits used for the identification of these diseases. The report also details about the types of rapid tests and the technologies they work on such as rapid dipstick and rapid test cassette. The report also explains the reasons for paradigm shift from culture tests to rapid tests.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/170120



On the basis of geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). The study emphasizes on the markets in developing regions of Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America as prevalence of enteric diseases is high in these areas due to lack of access to clean water and inadequate sanitation condition.



A PESTLE analysis has also been considered while estimating market for individual geographies in order to provide current as well as future status. The report also explains major factors affecting the growth of market that includes drivers, restraints and opportunities. Several other analytical perspectives such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, market share analysis and market attractiveness have been described in the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the market.



Drug Reconstitution At The Point-Of-Care Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

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Today, a majority of newly approved drugs are being marketed in lyophilized form for reconstitution at the point of care as molecular complexity of these drugs does not allow their distribution in a liquid form. Earlier, reconstitution and mixing was quite difficult and used to involve multiple steps that’s why drugs requiring reconstitution were used to administer in healthcare settings by medical professionals resulting into higher treatment costs. Continued development in healthcare has led to the inception of advanced technologies leading to reconstitution of the drugs by patients themselves requiring treatment for a variety of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, hemophilia and rheumatoid arthritis.



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A variety of medical devices used for reconstituting drug before administration are dual chamber syringes, dual chamber cartridges, direct connect to vial, vial adapters, vial to vial systems, closed system transfer device and needle less transfer devices. Some of the commercially available medical devices for drug reconstitution at the point of care are EZMix and Unifill Select marketed by an American company Unilife. Some of the key players operating in this market are Unilife, Sensile medical, Integrity Bio, Eli Lilly, Becton Dickinson, Alkermes, Bioject Medical technologies, Inc., Baxa Ltd. and Bespak Europe Ltd.



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