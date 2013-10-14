Enteric Disease Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report " Enteric Disease Testing Market (Amebiasis, C.difficile Infection, Campylobacteriosis, Cholera, Cryptosporidiosis, E.coli Infection, Giardiasis, H.pylori Infection, Norovirus Infection, Rotavirus Infection, Salmonellosis and Shigellosis) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global enteric disease testing market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 3.6 billion in 2019.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/enteric-disease-testing-market.html



Enteric diseases are major causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Developing socio-economic countries with poor drainage, sanitation along with overcrowding and low hygiene awareness account for majority of enteric infection incidences prevailing worldwide. These diseases usually exhibit mild symptoms but if not treated on time can lead to severe complications, resulting in death. In order to manage these diseases effectively, their early detection is essential. Various enteric diseases responsible for diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, anorexia, weight loss and fever are amebiasis, giardiasis, rotavirus infection, salmonellosis and shigellosis.



Traditionally, diagnosis of enteric infections relied on culture results of fecal specimen. Today, the world is witnessing a paradigm shift from culture to EIA (enzyme immunoassaya) and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) based tests owing to advantages associated with these newer testing methods. EIA and PCR tests offer enhanced sensitivity and specificity compared to culture tests and also give quick results. Globally the market for enteric disease testing is growing at a CAGR of 2.4% under the influence of rising awareness, demand for point of care testing and increasing application of molecular diagnostics. Use of molecular diagnostic products has made diagnosis easy and possible, even those strains which once seemed to be difficult and impossible. North America and Europe represent the largest regional markets because of rapid demand for molecular based diagnostics and due to high level of awareness among people about the diseases. C.difficile infection is one of the major causes of antibiotic related diarrhea in developed regions.



Various epidemiological sources including CDC and American Association for Clinical Chemistry suggest that C.difficile infection incidence per 100,000 people has increased over the past few decades in United States. In developing nations, frequent travelling to regions where enteric diseases are epidemic is also one of the reasons driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific and Africa have been predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In developing nations of Asia-pacific, Africa and Latin America, the market is also growing due to advent of rapid dipstick tests which can be applied by the patient themself. These regions associated with inadequate healthcare infrastructure do not possess substantial number of laboratories to perform laboratory based tests. Thus, rapid dipstick test kits being inexpensive and easy to use are widely accepted in these regions for managing enteric illness.



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Continuously improving economy and rising healthcare expenditure in these regions are also anticipated to drive the market. The market is also growing due to emergence of new strains; sources from Eurosurveillance suggest that the norovirus infection is increasing worldwide, including United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Japan and Australia due to emergence of new strain of genotype II.4 (GII.4) that is also known as Sydney strain.



Some of the major companies leading the market for enteric disease testing are DiaSorin, Cepheid, Bio-Rad, Trinity Biotech, Biomerica, Becton Dickinson, Meridian Bioscience, Alere and bioMerieux.



The global enteric disease testing market is segmented into the following categories:



Enteric Disease Testing Market, by types of diseases



- Bacterial Enteric Disease Testing

o C.difficile Infection

o Campylobacteriosis

o Cholera

o E.coli Infection

o H.pylori Infection

o Salmonellosis

o Shigellosis

- Viral Enteric Disease Testing

o Rotavirus Infection

o Norovirus Infection

- Parasitic Enteric Disease Testing

o Amebiasis

o Cryptosporidiosis

o Giardiasis



Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Africa

- Latin America

- Rest of the World (RoW)



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Chapter 1 Preface



1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation: Enteric Disease Testing

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Sources

1.3.1.1 Secondary Research



1.3.1.2 Primary Research

1.4 Assumptions And Intimations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



2.1 Market Introduction

2.2 Comparison Analysis By Geography: Enteric Disease Testing Market (2012 & 2019)



Chapter 3 Enteric Disease Testing Market Overview



3.1 Enteric Diseases

3.2 Rise of Rapid Testing for Enteric Diseases

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Demand for Rapid Diagnosis

3.3.1.2 Untapped Market in Developing Countries

3.3.1.3 Application of Molecular Diagnostics

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 Lack of Awareness

3.3.2.2 Mild and Asymptomatic Diseases

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Increasing Opportunities in Molecular Diagnostics Based Enteric Disease Testing

3.3.3.2 Developing Nations will be Highly Lucrative Markets

3.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis for Global Enteric Disease Testing Market

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat from Substitutes

3.4.4 Threat from New Entrants

3.4.5 Degree of Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Attractiveness for Enteric Disease Testing Market, By Geography, 2012



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