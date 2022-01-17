Enteric Disease Testing Market Industry Analysis & Forecasts to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2022 -- The enteric disease testing market is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026. The increasing food demand has compelled farmers, food manufacturers, and suppliers to increase the quantity and improve the quality of agricultural produce and food products. To meet the increasing food demand, global food production must be increased by 70% by 2050, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The increase in global food production impacts the growth of the enteric disease testing market with an increasing number of enteric disease controls in each step—from the raw material procurement till the product reaches consumers, who look out for accredited certification when they purchase food products to ensure the safety of food.



Driver: Increase in demand for convenience foods



Busy lifestyles have slowly shifted consumer focus from traditional buying of raw food products to convenience and packaged food products, such as frozen foods and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals. For higher marketability, additives are used to accentuate the organoleptic characteristics of food & beverages. Packaged products are also added with preservatives to improve their shelf life. With the increase in preference for convenience foods, the need for enteric disease testing is growing.



Restraint: Lack of proper regulations governing pathogen testing in the developing economies



The food industry in developing countries remains highly fragmented and is predominated by small and unorganized players, who may have not necessarily adopted proper food testing practices, leading to a greater risk of contamination. The testing of food & beverage products, such as packaged foods, dairy products, beverages, and meat products, requires proper enforcement measures, coordination between market stakeholders, and supporting infrastructure. However, many countries that are classified in the cluster of developing economies lack these factors, acting as a restraint to the testing of pathogens in food and water in these regions.



Opportunity: Technological innovations in the enteric disease testing industry



Technological advancements and innovation across the supply chain have brought about a change in the way business is conducted. The focus is on reducing the lead time, sample utilization, the overall cost of testing services offered. Cheaper, faster, and efficient computing hardware coupled with improved software, network connectivity, and advanced sensors is gaining traction in the enteric disease industry.



Challenge: High cost associated with the testing of food and water



Automated testing instruments are equipped with advanced features and functionalities and are thus priced at a premium. For example, the price for spectroscopy-based systems ranges from USD 150,000 to USD 850,000. The estimated cost for the instrument, media, and labor is also very high for some end users. Testing laboratories require many such systems, owing to which the entire capital cost investment increases significantly.



Key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), and TÜV SÜD (Germany). Key players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through mergers & acquisitions and new product developments, specific to consumer tastes in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and North America. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



