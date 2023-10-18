NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Enterprise A2P SMS Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Enterprise A2P SMS market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Infobip Limited (United Kingdom), OpenMarket Inc. (United States), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Syniverse Holdings Inc. (United States), FortyTwo Telecom AB (Malta), Twilio Inc. (United States), Mblox Inc. (United States), CLX Communications AB. (Sweden), Tanla Solutions (India).



Enterprise A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS, commonly known as business or enterprise messaging, refers to the practice of sending text messages from an application to individuals. Unlike person-to-person (P2P) messaging, where messages are exchanged between individuals, A2P SMS involves automated communication from applications or software to users. This form of messaging is widely utilized by businesses and enterprises for various purposes, including marketing campaigns, transactional alerts, two-factor authentication, and customer notifications. A2P SMS provides a direct and effective means for organizations to engage with their audience, delivering important information or promotional content in real-time. The enterprise A2P SMS ecosystem involves the integration of messaging APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) into business applications, enabling seamless communication.



by Application (Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, Customer relationship management (CRM) services (Two-factor authentication (includes OTP), Others (includes product shipment SMS and others)), Others (Inquiry and search-related services)), Traffic (National, Multi-country), Tools (Cloud API Messaging Platform, Traditional and Managed Messaging Services), Verticals (Financial institutions and Banking, Gaming, Travel and Transport, Health and Hospitality, Retail, Others)



Market Drivers:

Growing focus on enhancing consumer interaction

The rising number of mobile subscriber base around the world



Market Trends:

Implementation of SMS Firewall

Integration of numerous technologies via hybrid cloud-based messaging platforms



Opportunities:

The emergence of cloud API messaging



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



