The latest published Enterprise A2P SMS market study has assessed the future growth potential of the global and regional Enterprise A2P SMS market, providing information and useful statistics on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Infobip Limited (United Kingdom), OpenMarket Inc. (United States), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Syniverse Holdings Inc. (United States), FortyTwo Telecom AB (Malta), Twilio Inc. (United States), Mblox Inc. (United States), CLX Communications AB. (Sweden), Tanla Solutions (India).

Enterprise A2P SMS market is projected to grow from USD 46.81 billion in 2021 to USD 64.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6% in the 2021-2028 period.

The global Enterprise A2P SMS market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the growing focus on enhancing consumer interaction. The process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user. A2P SMS messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS. SMS stands as a discreet technique for reaching people using basic mobile handsets without the use of additional access to data services. The penetration of mobile phones in emerging economies such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future. The adoption of A2P SMS is expected to garner significant traction during the forecast period, as more number of business entities across different domains, including tourism, healthcare, and banking are largely in favor of using A2P SMS as a default channel for marketing communications, employee engagement, and circulating notifications, alert, and reminders.



by Application (Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, Customer relationship management (CRM) services (Two-factor authentication (includes OTP), Others (includes product shipment SMS and others)), Others (Inquiry and search-related services)), Traffic (National, Multi-country), Tools (Cloud API Messaging Platform, Traditional and Managed Messaging Services), Verticals (Financial institutions and Banking, Gaming, Travel and Transport, Health and Hospitality, Retail, Others)



Market Drivers

- The rising number of mobile subscriber base around the world

- Growing focus on enhancing consumer interaction



Market Trend

- Integration of numerous technologies via hybrid cloud-based messaging platforms

- Implementation of SMS Firewall



Opportunities

- The emergence of cloud API messaging



Regulation Analysis

– Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Enterprise A2P SMS

– Regulation and its Implications

– Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

To better understand the market conditions, a five forces analysis is conducted which includes bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes and threat of competition.

– Politics (political policy and stability, trade, fiscal and tax policy)

– Economics (interest rate, employment or unemployment rate, raw material costs, exchange rate)

– Society (changes in family demographics, educational levels, cultural trends, changes in attitudes and lifestyles)

– Technology (digital or mobile technology change, automation, research and development)

– Legal (labour law, consumer law, health and safety, international and trade regulations and restrictions)

– Environment (climate, recycling processes, carbon footprint, waste treatment and sustainability)



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Infobip Limited (United Kingdom), OpenMarket Inc. (United States), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Syniverse Holdings Inc. (United States), FortyTwo Telecom AB (Malta), Twilio Inc. (United States), Mblox Inc. (United States), CLX Communications AB. (Sweden), Tanla Solutions (India).



Geographically, the following regions are fully explored along with the listed national/local markets:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



