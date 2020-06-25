Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Enterprise application market outlook has been driven by the ongoing digital transformation of the enterprises enabling them to sustain the highly competitive business environment. The technology has been helping them to attract new customers leveraging the digitalized enterprise systems further driving the revenue share.



In addition, the constantly expanding enterprise size and complexity have been making it difficult for them to handle the IT infrastructure, generating the requirement of enterprise application software. The software combines all features and functionalities of multiple other applications used at the enterprise premises which brings everything under a centralized control, thus enhancing the overall enterprise operations.



Europe enterprise application market is anticipated to amass significant gains during the forecast period – estimates claim that the region will account for over 25% of the global enterprise application industry share by 2024.



The growing deployment of cloud-based enterprise application software is another factor driving enterprise application market trends owing to high scalability and cost-benefits associated with it. The enterprise application market encompasses a host of technology providers that are involved in offering innovative solutions to the meet the rising customer demand. The implementation of the product not only improves the service delivery but also simplifies the workflow by offering all in one management solution for different industry verticals.



Enterprise Application Market which accounted for 20% of the overall enterprise application share in 2015, is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the coming eight years. Website content management, which has become an integral part of any organization is driving the growth of the CMS (Content Management System) market. CMS market share is estimated to exceed USD 8.5 billion by 2024. Owing to the growing demand for customer engagement management, CRM segment will also witness significant growth over the coming years, accounting for over 25% of the overall enterprise application market share by 2024.



The manufacturing sector has been witnessing digital transformation since many years pertaining to growing demand for high process efficiency without compromising the quality management further ensuring that the regulatory requirements are met. The software helps improving the operation management in the manufacturing units through effective implementation of IT.



The enterprise application market has been gaining immense traction from the manufacturing end-use segment owing to rising need for ERP software. As per reliable reports, the enterprise application market share from the manufacturing sector is presumed to showcase a significant growth rate of over 5% throughout the forecast period.



Novel IT developments like Big Data and Internet of things will bring immense growth opportunities for the market players. The participants will spend largely on R&D to develop innovative products and solutions in order to meet growing technological needs and most importantly to sustain competition. Startups and small scale industries will also share decent business space over the coming timeframe. Key market participants are IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Epicor Software, IFS, Infor, Hewlett-Packard, and QAD.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Enterprise Application Product Insights

4.1. Enterprise application market share by product, 2015 & 2024

4.2. CRM

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

4.3. ERP

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

4.4. SCM

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

4.5. Web Conferencing

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

4.6. BI

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

4.7. BPM

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

4.8. CMS

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

4.9. EAM

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

4.10. Others

4.10.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024



Chapter 5. Enterprise Application End-Use Insights

5.1. Enterprise application market share by end-use, 2015 & 2024

5.2. Manufacturing

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

5.3. BFSI

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

5.4. Healthcare

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

5.5. Retail

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

5.6. Government

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

5.7. Aerospace & defense

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

5.8. Telecom & IT

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 - 2024



