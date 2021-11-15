Enterprise Architecture Tools Market COVID 19 Impact Analysis SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 the Top Companies Software AG, Avolution, BiZZdesign, BOC Group

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2021 -- Enterprise Architecture Tools Market is valued approximately at USD 0.98 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 4.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

- Software AG

- Avolution

- BiZZdesign

- MEGA International

- BOC Group

- Orbus Software

- QualiWare

- Leanix

- Sparx Systems

- ValueBlue



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

- Solutions

- Services



By Deployment Type:

- On-premises

- Cloud



By Organization Size:

- Large Enterprises

- SMEs



By Vertical:

- BFSI

- Consumer Goods and Retail

- Telecommunication

- IT

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Others



Competitive Scenario

Key Questions Answered in the Enterprise Architecture Tools Report

- Which segment accounted for most people of the marketplace's income?

- Who are the essential members of the worldwide marketplace?

- What is the number one element contributing to the market growth?

- What are the main market participant's strategies and their effect on their basic growth?



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

- Historical year – 2018, 2019

- Base year – 2020

- Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.



