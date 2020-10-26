New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market is forecast to reach USD 29.09 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With the advancements in technology, enterprises are taking advantage of intelligent automation, such as machine learning, to improve the operations of business, improve customer experience, and drive innovation.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Oracle, IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Sentient Technologies, Google, Wipro, AWS, Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., among others. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solution

Services



Application Area Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Marketing Management

Analytics Application

Customer Support and Experience

Human Resource and Recruitment Management

Security and Risk Management

Process Automation



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium enterprises

Large Enterprises



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premises

Cloud



End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI

Advertising, Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Transportation

Manufacturing

Agriculture

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Government and Defense



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued…



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.



