Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The global enterprise asset management market size stood at $7.5 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach $27.9 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period (2020–2027).



Competitive Landscape



The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:



ABB Ltd

CGI Group, Inc.

Dude Solutions, Inc.

eMaint

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

IFS AB

Infor

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems



Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market segmentation by Type, can be divided into:



Cloud Based

On-Premises



Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market segmentation by Application, can be divided into:



Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (Retail, and metal and mining)



Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Key Highlights of the Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market Report:



Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements



