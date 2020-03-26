Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services Market 2020-2026 Positive Growth Outlook: IBM, M-Files, Microsoft, Oracle, Xerox Corporation

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- The Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services market report studies the potential and prospects of the market in the present and the future from various points of views. This market report is a systematic synopsis on the study for market and how it is affecting the ICT industry. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures. This Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services market report highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The data and information collected to generate this top-notch market report has been derived from the trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers etc.



Global enterprise content management (ECM) services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced productivity of physicians, nurses and other healthcare-associated staff due to the utilization of these services.



If you are involved in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Service (Implementation, Training & Education, Support & Maintenance), Type (Professional, Managed), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Business Function (Accounts & Finance, Human Resources, Supply Chain Management, Operations, Marketing), End-Users (Healthcare, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)



Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



The 360-degree Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services overview based on a global and regional level



Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players



Competitors - In this section, various Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Services industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.



A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]



Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.



A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants



Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations



What are the major market growth drivers?



Increasing volume of content being generated due to the prevalence of digitalization trends across a wide-variety of healthcare facilities is expected to boost the market growth



Requirement of better health care delivery resulting in higher demands for high quality of content management solutions also acts as a market driver in the forecast period



Requirement for implementing better regulations to reduce the risk in content management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing focus of various organizations to protect data confidentiality and reduce data loss; will also propel the growth of the market



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global enterprise content management (ECM) services market are





- Fabasoft,



- IBM,



- Laserfiche,



- M-Files Inc,



- Microsoft,



- Newgen Software Technologies Limited,



- Oracle,



- Xerox Corporation,



- Capgemini,



- Datamatics Global Services Limited;



- Commvault,



- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development,



- SquareOne Holding Company;



- Streamline Health Solutions, LLC;



- Tech Mahindra Limited;



- Open Text Corporation;



- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited;



- Hyland Software, Inc.;



- Everteam;



- Alfresco Software, Inc.;



- Acquia Inc. among others





Key Developments in the Market:



In April 2018, Hyland Software, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of OneContent operations of AllScripts, this acquisition includes all of the assets associated with OneContent including associates as well as customers. This acquisition will improve the existing portfolio of Hyland Software, Inc. in relation to healthcare industry helping provide customers a better range of solutions and services to manage their content



In March 2018, Commvault announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for the delivery of Commvault's healthcare offerings. This agreement is a reseller deal involving utilization of HPE's global distribution network and wide-scale availability of HPE infrastructure



Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview



